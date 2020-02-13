Miley Cyrus Brings Edgy Style to the Streets of NYC in a Scarf Top & Red-Hot Boots

What’s black and white and red all over? Miley Cyrus’ latest ensemble.

The 27-year-old pop star was spotted leaving the Marc Jacobs fall ’20 runway show at New York Fashion Week yesterday in the classic color combo. She wore a halter-style scarf top, which had black-and-white stripes with a low neckline and fringed accents, and straight-leg black trousers.

Miley Cyrus out and about at the Marc Jacobs show in New York, Feb. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Hannah Montana” alum added a bold pop with a pair of red booties that appeared to be fabricated from leather. The shoes featured a blunted toe and a slim heel.

Miley Cyrus out and about at the Marc Jacobs show in New York, Feb. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Miley Cyrus’ red boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The entertainer suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction, which she poked fun of on her Instagram account.

While Cyrus isn’t known as a catwalker, she actually attended the Marc Jacobs show as a model rather than as a guest, joining supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber on the runway. The former Disney star walked in a bra top, black pants and pointed pumps; she carried a black-and-white striped coat and accessorized with elbow-length gloves.

Miley Cyrus in the Marc Jacobs fall ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

