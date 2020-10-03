Here’s How Miley Cyrus Styles This Must-Have Fall Boot Trend

While leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City yesterday, Miley Cyrus, alongside her mom, Tish Cyrus, wore an elevated travel ensemble that featured several fall fashion staples. She wore a pair of black leather flared pants with a now sold-out Saint Laurent cashmere and wool coat and a white tank underneath. The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer accessorized her look with layered silver jewelry, including a Chrome Hearts Cross necklace, and a Lanvin Pencil Cat Bag. The handbag retails for $3,850 and is available for purchase on Lanvin.com.

Miley Cyrus Leaving Her Hotel In NYC CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the ‘Hannah Montana’ alumna opted for a pair of black platform boots. While the pants cover the majority of the shoe and only reveal the large platform, it appears that they have a chunky heel and mock-croc embossment throughout.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes.

They are strikingly similar to the Christian Louboutin Izamayeah Mock-Croc Platform Booties. These boots feature a mock crocodile-embossed leather construction and a towering 5.3-inch heel. They retail for $1,220 and are available for purchase on selfridges.com.

Miley Cyrus on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

In addition to this most recent street style sighting, the ‘Last Song’ actress has on multiple occasions proven her eye for ultra-chic black boot silhouettes. On Oct. 1, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ artist chose these on-trend Havva Mustafa ‘Texas’ Buckle Boots that she paired with a denim jacket and jeans ensemble, otherwise as a Canadian Tuxedo. This Western-inspired shoe features a square toe, ‘Cool Girls Don’t Sleep’ slogan harness, as well as buckle and metal chain detailing on the front. They retail for $517 and are available for purchase on havvamustafa.com.

These silver square-toed boots have become another one of Cyrus’ favored boots this season. She was recently spotted pairing them with grey wide-leg trousers.

