Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Mullet Haircut in Square-Toe Frye Boots

Miley Cyrus is kicking off 2020 with a fresh haircut and a pair of on-trend boots.

The pop star posed on Instagram Monday to announce that she has new music on tap. For the announcement, she wore a simple outfit, teaming a white T-shirt with high-waisted jeans. The understated look drew attention to the “Hannah Montana” alum’s new haircut, a blond, close-cropped mullet, as well as her footwear.

On her feet, Cyrus sported a pair of Frye Harness 12R boots. The shoes have a leather upper and lining, with a harness accent and a supportive full-length midsole.

The Frye boots also have a square toe, which is a major trend of the moment. As ’90s-inspired fashions have popped up over and over again in recent seasons, the pre-Y2K favorite shape made a comeback for fall, thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, By Far and Staud.

The Frye Harness 12R is available to shop now on Zappos.com, marked down by $60 from $388 to $328.

Frye Harness 12 CREDIT: Zappos.com

These days, Cyrus’ style is rock ‘n’ roll with a Western twist, featuring lots of denim and leather. The “Malibu” hit maker’s favorite shoe brands include Tom Ford, Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ style transformation over the years.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus’ Boots Are Rock ‘n’ Roll Chic for Lunch Date in LA With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Dress as Perri Lister and Billy Idol for Halloween

Miley Cyrus Shines in Glittery Heels on the Front Row at Tom Ford’s NYFW Spring ’20 Show