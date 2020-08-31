Miley Cyrus Goes Bold in Sequined Sheer Dress With Strappy Heels at MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus showed up tonighton the MTV VMA red carpet style, dressed in a sheer black strapless dress adorned with sequins. The “Midnight Sky” singer wore matching black elbow-length gloves and opted for a pair of black strappy sandals.

Her hair was styled in her signature blond mullet and Cyrus accented the outfit with large gold hoops and a thick chain choker necklace.

Cyrus, whose song “Mother’s daughter” has been nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Editing, will perform her single “Midnight Sky” for the first time tonight.

Her “Midnight Sky” music video, which was released on Aug. 14, was a major feat of designer fashion. Cyrus wore labels from Gucci to Chanel to Saint Laurent in the glam rock, self-directed video.

The former Disney Channel star first teased her new single in the studio with fellow-songwriter Dua Lipa. For her studio session, Cyrus dressed in her typical edgy wardrobe wearing a white tank top, striped black and white pants and patent leather pointed toe booties.

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

To class up your next edgy outfit, shop these black strappy silhouettes similar to Cyrus’s VMA red carpet sandal

