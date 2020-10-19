Miley Cyrus Takes the Plunge In a 1970s-Style Snakeskin Dress & Thin Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus made headlines this weekend for her must-see MTV special that included a mix of hit songs and stylish looks.

For one of the performances during her ‘Backyard Sessions,’ the “Midnight Sky” singer performed her cover of “Communication” by The Cardigans in a bold number. The outfit included a plunging, 1970s-style gold dress coated in a snakeskin texture with a metallic loop ring holding it all together.

On her feet, Cyrus then elevated the standout outfit with classic black thin-strap sandals set atop a towering stiletto heel.

Throughout the MTV special, the 27-year-old star continued to show off her standout style and impressive vocals. The looks ranged from glittering gowns layered over fishnet tights to leather trousers teamed with a semi-sheer blouse. As for performances, the singer covered both her own hits as well as songs from Britney Spears, Pearl Jam and even her own sister Noah Cyrus’s own track.

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Give your ensembles the ultimate boost with sandals inspired by Miley Cyrus’ towering pair during her MTV special.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vince Camuto Balinda Sandals, $61 (was $119).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Caraa Sandals, $56 (was $80).