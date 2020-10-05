Miley Cyrus Wants Her MTV in a Wild Zebra Dress & Towering Heels for New Special

Miley Cyrus is coming back to MTV and doing so in style.

The “Midnight Sky” singer teased a new special with the television producer earlier today in a can’t-miss zebra-striped look; the wild outfit includes a draped one-shoulder shift dress and matching full-length gloves with equally bold shades.

Later in the day Monday, Cyrus then revealed she will be joining MTV Unplugged for a new “Backyard Sessions” special on Oct. 16. As she struts into the frame in her bold zebra look and matching textured pumps, the full teaser video explained that the singer will be covering stripped back versions of her biggest hits with a few surprise guests as well.

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to an attention-grabbing ensemble. Most recently, the “Hannah Montana” alumna stepped out in New York in an unmissable look, teaming a red trench coat with black leather trousers and a dramatic wide-brim hat. Joined by mom Trish Cyrus, the singer finished off the outfit with towering platform boots from none other than Christian Louboutin; the Izamayeah pair retails for $1,395 on the brand’s website.

Miley Cyrus steps out with mom Tish Cyrus in New York, Oct. 2. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

