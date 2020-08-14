Miley Cyrus Bares Gucci Sandals + More Looks From ‘Midnight Sky’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus proved that shoes are sometimes the only thing that matters when it comes to making a fashion statement. The pop star released the music video for her new single, “Midnight Sky,” today and the outfits were next level.

A major shoe moment came in the form of a vintage Gucci kitten-heel slide sandal. Cyrus can be seen laying in bubblegum balls without clothing. Instead she’s draped in jewelry and she’s wearing the Gucci logo sandals adorned with Swarovski crystals.

In the rest of the music video, which Cyrus directed, high-fashion takes center stage. One standout ensemble is the crystal, houndstooth pantsuit from Richard Quinn’s fall ’20 collection. Meanwhile, Cyrus stuns in a head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit, complete with leather shorts and sheer polka-dot neck-tie blouse, paired with leather over-the-knee boots.

Then Cyrus goes even more glam rock in a pre-fall purple sequin, high-slit dress from Gucci.

We also can’t forget to mention her YSL heels and tights look. Cyrus opted for the label’s Tower 110 pumps in black satin where crystals are adorned on the stiletto. “I was born to run. I don’t belong to anyone. (And yes I can run in these [f***ing] heels cause I’m a BOSS),” she posted on Instagram of the look.

She paired the shoes with a black ruched body suit from Self-Portrait and leather embellished gloves from David Koma’s resort ’21 line. To top of this look, Cyrus wore a chain-drop belt by Chanel.

To see all the looks, watch the music video for “Midnight Sky” below.