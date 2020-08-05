Miley Cyrus Looks Edgy Thanks to a Mullet, Striped Pants & Sleek Boots With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus teased a new song today with a little help from a familiar friend.

The former Disney Channel star met up with Dua Lipa to preview her upcoming single “Midnight Sky.” For the studio session, Cyrus continued her signature edgy look as she showed off her mullet haircut in a white tank top, striped black and white pants and layered chain jewelry; she finished off the bold ensemble with patent leather pointed-toe booties.

Dua Lipa, comparatively, went for a brighter combination of a matching yellow denim jacket and pants over an elongated black tank top.

Cyrus’ introduction of new music came with a series of vague posts on social media this week, including one clip from her “Hannah Montana” days captioned: “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime.”

She also shared a glimpse at the potential album artwork for her new single, writing that fans can get a taste for the song on her account before it comes out.

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

