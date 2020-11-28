Miley Cyrus Celebrates the ‘Plastic Hearts’ Debut in Gucci Pink Faux Fur Coat and Black Patent Leather Boots

To celebrate the debut of her seventh studio album, “Plastic Hearts,” Miley Cyrus shared images on Instagram clad in one of her signature statement ensembles.

The artist wore the “Don’t Ruin My Fantasy” slogan white T-shirt from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s spring ’21 collection. She styled it with a $7,500 Gucci faux fur coat in a hot pink colorway from the Italian luxury label’s spring ’19 collection, which she held for the photo alongside a baby pink teddy bear, and paired it with trendy black latex trousers.

The “Hannah Montana” alumna opted for black patent leather boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel that blends into the pants for a streamlined and elongated look. Cyrus accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces and finished off the ensemble with a chain-detail harness belt.

This sighting further confirms the singer’s ability to master simple and edgy-yet-elevated looks, which she typically teams with an array of ultra-chic boots and pumps. This week, the “Midnight Sky” artist celebrated her 28th birthday in a red cashmere silk sweater with fur detail on the collar from Lapointe’s fall ’20 collection, styled with fishnet tights and a pair of Isabel Marant Lyrok studded knee-high boots from the designer’s fall ’20 collection. These shoes retail for $2,195 and can be purchased on Matchesfashion.com.

Watch on FN

On the heels of the release of her new single, “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa, Cyrus shared images wearing a pair of Vivienne Westwood’s Elevated Ghillie Platforms. She teamed the shoes with a pair of fishnet tights to coordinate with her black leather corset top from Saint Laurent, a cropped white tank, a Versace tiger-stripe coat and layered chain necklaces.

For everyday wear, the “Wrecking Ball” artist often is spotted in her beloved “Texas” buckle boots from Havva Mustafa, which she has teamed with ensembles including a Canadian tuxedo and a bold red coat from Saint Laurent.

To add some edge to your shoe wardrobe, shop these similar black boot styles below.

To Buy: Schutz Kerolym Booties, $158.

To Buy: Steven By Steve Madden Jenn Boot, $90.

To Buy: Clarks Linvale Sea Boot, $70.

Click through this gallery to see Miley Cyrus’s style transformation over the years.