Miley Cyrus Pulls Off a Canadian Tuxedo Thanks to These Sleek Fall Boots

Miley Cyrus pulled off what is known as a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion world after leaving a set post-filming with Dua Lipa.

The “Midnight Sky” singer arrived back to her hotel in New York last night matching a 1990s-style denim jacket to baggy mom jeans and a slew of black purses.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

Miley Cyrus arrives back at her hotel after a day on set with Dua Lipa in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Miley Cyrus’ black boots. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As for footwear, Cryus found a perfect bootie for fall; the sleek patent style includes a unique toe design that incorporates trending square-toe silhouettes in a subtle way, all set atop an easy-to-wear block heel.

The former “Hannah Montana” star showed off another pair of square-toe boots back in September whilst running out for a hair cut in Los Angeles. Her outfit then included a slouchy gray tank top matched to ash gray wide-leg trousers; she also accented the look with retro yellow shades, boho-chic jewelry and an animal-print tote bag.

Miley Cyrus runs errands out in Los Angeles, Sept. 22. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

