Miley Cyrus Gives Her Take on ‘Cinderella’ in a Gold Coat, Ripped Tights & Gold-Medal Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus channeled a familiar character as she teased a new mini video for her new song, “High.”

The former Disney Channel star posed in a twist on Cinderella’s carriage from the 1950 film, going for a glam look in a furry gold coat. The metallic design echoed into her choice of jewelry and knee-high metallic boots, all layered over ripped sheer tights.

In promoting her new album, “Plastic Hearts,” Cyrus has continued to debut a series of continuously bold and edgy looks. In another twist on a classic, the musician joined Lil Nas X for the opening night of Amazon Music’s “Holiday Plays,” a series hosted by Lil Nas X himself as he is joined by special guest stars throughout December. For the first episode, Cyrus gave her style a Christmas twist in a black leather embellished Santa hat teamed with a black crop top, a leather harness, an embellished mini skirt and chain-coated leather gloves.

As for legwear, she looped in a set of fishnet tights with the finishing touch of the “Last Song” actress’ outfit coming with her choice of thigh-high leather boots. The sleek pair came set atop a lifted heel and a sharp pointed toe, a silhouette common amongst celebrity style this season.

Watch on FN

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Go for gold like Miley Cyrus in these standout boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Boots, $143 (was $238).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Charles David Virgil Boots, $55 (was $119).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Studd Boots, $250.

Flip through the gallery to take a look back through Miley Cyrus’ wow-worthy style transformation over the years.