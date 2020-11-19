Miley Cyrus Goes Edgy in Leather Shorts & Fishnets With Dua Lipa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus teased her upcoming single featuring none other than Dua Lipa and fans are already going wild.

Taking to social media this morning, Cyrus announced that their duet, “Prisoner,” will be releasing tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The “Midnight Sky” singer built excitement for the track with an image of herself and Dua Lipa together with Cyrus’ ensemble for the album artwork including a white crop top, a black bralette and matching black leather mini shorts over fishnet tights.

Fishnet tights are a surefire way to add a bit of flair and edge to an ensemble; the legwear silhouette is a favorite of Cyrus herself as well as Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Cardi B among other stars.

Related Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Fall in a Cinched Trench & Buzzy Nike Dunks Boots from Coach & More Top Brands Start at Just $40 at DSW Right Now Tracee Ellis Ross' Off-Duty Style Includes a Crop Top, Sweats & the Chunkiest Chain Clogs

Rumors first flew around a duet between Cyrus and her British counterpart when the “Hannah Montana” alumna shared an image of them together in a recording studio in August. In the photo, the former Disney Channel star continued her signature edgy look as she showed off her mullet haircut in a white tank top, striped black and white pants and layered chain jewelry; she finished off the bold ensemble with patent leather pointed-toe booties.

Watch on FN

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Recreate Miley Cyrus’ edgy look with these next pieces inspired by her outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: X Karla The Sleeveless Crop Top, $48; Revolve.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Belted Leather-Effect Shorts, $50; Mango.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Leg Avenue Fishnet Tights, $10; Amazon.com.

Click through the gallery to take a look back at Miley Cyrus’ unbelievable style transformation throughout the years.