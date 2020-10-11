Miley Cyrus Goes Full ‘80s in a Purple Metallic Dress & Towering Sandals

Miley Cyrus brought back the 1980s with her latest performance style for “The Graham Norton Show.”

Taking the stage last night, the singer performed her hit track “Midnight Sky” in an unmissable metallic purple dress courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier. The violet pleated one-shoulder lamé mini dress comes from the brand’s fall ’20 couture collection and features a cutout panel and endless ruffles.

When it came down to footwear, Cyrus continued the metallic theme of her look with silver stiletto sandals.

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

