Miley Cyrus Gets Out the Vote in a Sheer Purple Suit & Sharp Stilettos

Miley Cyrus caught her 116 million Instagram followers’ attention in her on-brand way of getting out the vote.

Taking to the social media app earlier this afternoon, the “Midnight Sky” singer encouraged her fans to vote this election season as she posed atop a colorful chair in a bold ensemble; the outfit layered a matching see-through purple top and pants set layered over a black bralette and chunky gold jewelry.

The look came complete with a sleek set of pointed-toe pumps as well, set atop a lifted stiletto heel with a low-dipping vamp.

From the same special photoshoot, Cyrus also donned another impressive look. The voluminous metallic number came complete with puff sleeves and a poofed mermaid skirt design, all complete with a matching oversize bow necktie.

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

