×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Miley Cyrus Shakes Up a Suit in a Floral Bralette, Embellished Pants & Classic Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
miley-cyrus-shirt-blazer
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
View Gallery 27 Images

Miley Cyrus gave her take on formal suiting this weekend for a Backyard Sessions performance of her new album, “Plastic Hearts.”

The musician took to Instagram last night to preview the exclusive performance for Apple Music, showing off a few of her bold on-set looks in the meantime.  In one ensemble, Cyrus layered a floral bralette under an embellished blazer and tailored trousers set; the suit came coated in dangling beading and gems for a standout look — even her gloves matched the ensemble as well.

The finishing touch of the outfit came with the “Midnight Sky” singer’s classic black booties that peeked out from under the hem of her pants.

Related

Katy Perry Grounds Her Feet in a Tie-Dye Dress Unconventionally Layered Over Floral Sweats

Miley Cyrus Celebrates the 'Plastic Hearts' Debut in Gucci Pink Faux Fur Coat and Black Patent Leather Boots

Céline Dion Gives Major Holiday Style Inspo in a Collared Dress & Trendy Lace-Up Heels

In another outfit for the session, Cyrus played up the name of her album in a heart-coated chain dress from Paco Rabanne; the now sold-out silver and red number once came with a heightened $7,800 price tag at The Webster. She then topped the look off with chain-linked silver sandals atop a lifted stiletto heel.

Watch on FN

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Miley Cyrus’ statement looks throughout her ever-evolving style over the years.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad