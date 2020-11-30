Miley Cyrus Shakes Up a Suit in a Floral Bralette, Embellished Pants & Classic Boots

Miley Cyrus gave her take on formal suiting this weekend for a Backyard Sessions performance of her new album, “Plastic Hearts.”

The musician took to Instagram last night to preview the exclusive performance for Apple Music, showing off a few of her bold on-set looks in the meantime. In one ensemble, Cyrus layered a floral bralette under an embellished blazer and tailored trousers set; the suit came coated in dangling beading and gems for a standout look — even her gloves matched the ensemble as well.

The finishing touch of the outfit came with the “Midnight Sky” singer’s classic black booties that peeked out from under the hem of her pants.

In another outfit for the session, Cyrus played up the name of her album in a heart-coated chain dress from Paco Rabanne; the now sold-out silver and red number once came with a heightened $7,800 price tag at The Webster. She then topped the look off with chain-linked silver sandals atop a lifted stiletto heel.

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

