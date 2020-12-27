Miley Cyrus Gives Santa an Edgy New Look in Studded Pumps

On the heels of her seventh studio album debut, Miley Cyrus shared two edgy ensembles from a naughty-list inspired photo shoot on Christmas Day.

To create a Gothic-inspired “Bad Santa” aesthetic, the “Plastic Hearts” artist wore a leather corset bodice, which featured a strapless silhouette with “Censored” nipple covers and styled it with sheer black garter stockings and a black Santa hat.

Here’s a closer look at the Alexander McQueen Punk Stud Pumps. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the “Midnight Sky” singer teamed the Dominatrix-themed look with a pair of Alexander McQueen Punk Stud Pumps. These shoes feature leather uppers, a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, and a pointed toe with silver spiked hardware detailing. They retail for $950 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

For the second outfit, the “Hannah Montana” alumna emulated a more overtly festive aesthetic polished with an Americana-inspired element. She wore a custom studded Santa suit from Zana Bayne and accessorized the garment with the Bowie Ring and the Satan Ring (each piece retails for $270) from Heart of Bone.

Here’s a closer look at the Dsquared2 Western Ankle Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress completed the ensemble with the Dsquared2 Western Ankle Boots in the black colorway. They feature a leather construction with croc-embossed paneling on the front with elastane textile along the sides. These boots also offer a 4.72-inch chunky heel and a trendy square toe. The boots currently are 30% off and retail for $753 on farfetch.com.

Edgy ensembles teamed with aesthetically-enhancing footwear have been the star’s go-to uniform for many years. Accordingly, statement black boots have become a staple in her regular footwear rotation. Recently, Cyrus has been frequently spotted in styles including the Isabel Marant Lyrok Studded Boots and Havva Mustafa “Texas” Buckle Boots.

Embrace the singer’s eye-catching boot style with similar Western-inspired options below.

To Buy: Vagabond Betsy Boots, $113.

To Buy: Ganni Western Ankle Boots, $248 (from $495).

To Buy: Everlane Wild Western Boots, $99 (from 198).

