Miley Cyrus Announces the World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert in Thigh-High Latex Boots

Miley Cyrus announced yesterday that she is headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert, while wearing a pair of unmissable shoes. Cyrus will be performing as the main act at the concert, taking place on March 13 in Melbourne, Australia; proceeds from ticket sales will go towards various Australian charities working towards environmental and community restoration after the damaging wildfires that occurred in the past few weeks. Other acts include Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

The artist shared two images of herself with a caption announcing her headlining slot. She posed in a blue satin zip-front romper with her initials emblazoned on a patch, but brought the ensemble to the next level with a set of wild boots. The thigh-high pair features a pointed-toe silhouette with a full black latex upper and a thin, stiletto, sky-high heel.

As announced by Cyrus in the caption, tickets go on sale tonight at 10 p.m. E.T. (7 p.m. P.S.T) with ticket pricing starting at $116. VIP packages for Cyrus mega fans are also available for additional prices, all via Ticketek.

The proceeds from the benefit will be specifically going towards The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and The WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

