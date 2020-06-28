Miley Cyrus’ Glistening Alexandre Vauthier Gown Features a High Slit to Show Off Her Strappy Sandals

Leave it Miley Cyrus to make an edgy style statement for a good cause.

The pop star appeared on the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” livestream event Saturday, performing her rendition of The Beatles’ classic “Help” at an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Cyrus may have been playing to an empty stadium, but she didn’t skip out on glamour when it came to her ensemble. The “Hannah Montana” alum was clad in a glistening teal gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring ’20 couture collection. The one-shouldered dress featured a cut-out accent at the midriff, with a leg-baring high slit perfect for highlighting the shoes.

A model on the runway at the Alexandre Vauthier spring ’20 couture show, Jan. 21, 2020. CREDIT: Dominique Maitre/Rex Shutterstoc

On her feet, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer appeared to be wearing high-heeled Padlock sandals from Tom Ford, a designer whose wares she has reached for in the past. The Tom Ford sandals are crafted from leather, with a pointed toe, a high stiletto heel and an ankle strap with side-buckle fastening. On Farfetch.com, the silhouette retails for $1,620.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

In addition to Cyrus, other performers on the star-studded “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” livestream included Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Shakira, J Balvin and Justin Bieber and Quavo, to name a few. The broadcast was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and also featured appearances from David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter, Naomi Campbell and more celebs.

The event was meant to propel world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to put more funding toward the coronavirus fight. Specifically, Global Citizen is working toward the development of treatments, diagnostics and vaccines, as well as to improve global health systems to ensure everyone has access to needed testing, treatments and vaccines.

While Cyrus is best known as a singer and actress, she is also involved in the fashion and shoe space. The A-lister appeared on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has appeared front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. Additionally, Cyrus has released multiple shoe collections in collaboration with Converse, offering up boldly colored track suits as well as sneakers with platform soles.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sandals to help you achieve a similar look to Cyrus’ without breaking the bank.

