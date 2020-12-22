Miley Cyrus Channels 2000s Pop-Punk Style in a Layered Tee, Shredded Jeans & the Chunkiest Boots

Though the 2000s saw Miley Cyrus through her “Hannah Montana” days, the singer channeled a different side of the decade’s trends for her most recent look.

The “Midnight Sky” singer layered up for a mirror selfie this afternoon, as shared on her Instagram Stories with her 118 million followers. The outfit paid homage to the best of 2000s-era punk-pop fashion as she topped a zebra-stripe top with a Pearl Jam T-shirt and shredded baggy jeans. Cyrus gave the ensemble a very 2020 twist, though, thanks to her Evolvetogether face mask.

For footwear, the Disney Channel alumna zipped up chunky-soled black leather boots, complete with a slouchy appeal and a smooth sheen to finish off the edgy attire.

Miley Cyrus poses in 2000s-era punk attire for a mirror selfie, Dec. 22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Just yesterday, Cyrus debuted one of her most unexpectedly daring looks to date today.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer unveiled the lyric video for her newest single featuring an accumulation of fan videos with her own surprise appearance in the end. In the final clip that was also shared on her TikTok, Cyrus could be seen strutting her way down a hallway in a daring look that teamed a black graphic tee with sheer tights and standout boots.

The lifted pair came set atop a studded platform with a coordinating block heel that measures a whopping 7 inches in height. Set with a mix of silver and black uppers, the design bears resemblance to Harris Reed x Roker’s standout platform boots that come coated in shimmering crystals. Titled The H silhouette, the design also features a corset-inspired lacing system along with crinkle-effect uppers; you can shop Cyrus’ boots for $2,816 at Matches Fashion.

@mileycyrus This lyric video is a love letter to all of you superstars who made #PlasticHearts a viral phenomenon. Out now! ♬ Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

