Ashton Kutcher Masters Streetwear Trends in 2020’s Biggest Athletic Brand With Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher prepped for a potential holiday on the road as they checked out their new camper van this week.

Exploring the inside of their Mercedes van, the married couple showed off their comfy-chic off-duty attire in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While the duo matched in N95 masks, Kunis opted for a fuzzy sweater layered over navy joggers; Kutcher then decided on a black shacket to keep warm in his graphic T-shirt, chinos and soft gray beanie.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher check out their new camper van in Los Angeles, Dec. 16. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, both stars ditched their designer kicks and instead opted for athletic-chic sneakers. Kunis’ all-black pair featured a signature Nike Swoosh whereas Kutcher tapped New Balance, the 2020 FNAA Athletic Brand of the Year, for his footwear of choice.

The design bears resemblance to the Boston-based label’s Fresh Foam 860v11 sneakers, a run-ready design featuring a signature foam midsole for cushioning and support. Topped off with an Ultra Heel design for a snug fit, similar colorways to Kutcher’s gray and black choice retail for $130 at NewBalance.com.

Ashton Kutcher checks out his new camper van in Los Angeles, Dec. 16.

When he isn’t in New Balance kicks, the “Two and a Half Men” actor opts for another prominent footwear brand: Allbirds. In April, Kutcher star properly protected himself with a face mask and gloves as he waited outside the restaurant for his food. Wearing a backward red cap, he layered a Superorganism sweatshirt over a yellow t-shirt, Under Armour athletic shorts and a set of royal blue striped leggings.

The 42-year-old actor gave his ensemble an environmentally-friendly boost by wearing a set of all-black Allbirds. The brand’s signature Wool Runners has been ranked as carbon-neutral, as the company recently announced the launch of its carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products.

Its sustainable fabric incorporates superfine merino wool uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning. The silhouette chosen by Kutcher retails for $95 at Allbirds.com.

Ashton Kutcher makes a food run in Los Angeles, April 18. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Sustainable footwear is a growing trend among stars across all industries and across many brands. The Allbirds Wool Runner is a favorite of Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey. Brands like Kenneth Cole, Veja, and Adidas have created their own eco-friendly shoes while companies including Native Shoes and Rothy’s provide completely vegan footwear.

