Michelle Obama Pairs Her Bright Blue Pantsuit With Edgy Fishnet Heels on Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour

Michelle Obama wore the most playful — and on-trend — shoes yesterday for an appearance during a New York stop for Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour.

Michelle Obama (L) and Oprah Winfrey in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock

The former first lady popped in a bright blue pantsuit from Elie Saab, which she teamed with a rainbow-striped button-down top. She also wore a lucite ring and earrings by Lady Grey.

Michelle Obama (L) and Oprah Winfrey in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock

The “Becoming” author pulled things together with the chicest pair of shoes, putting her spin on the mesh shoe trend.

She sported a pair of Jimmy Choo Fetto mules, which feature a mesh upper that resembles a pair of fishnet tights. The shoes also boast a 3-inch curved heel, a pointed toe and a slingback ankle strap. Farfetch.com has the style in stock for 40% off ($537 down from $895).

Following the end of her husband’s second presidential term in 2017, Obama has gone for more daring shoes, including sparkling gold Balenciaga thigh-high boots worth $4,000 during a stop for her “Becoming” book tour in 2018.

Michelle Obama wears golden Balenciaga boots at the Barclays Center in December 2018. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

As first lady, Obama often went with simple styles, such as pointed-toe patent leather pumps, although today’s pair fits in with her White House days in one key way: Jimmy Choo is a longtime favorite label. While in the East Wing, Obama typically opted for pieces from rising American designers like Jason Wu and Narciso Rodriguez; she also chose more affordable items from brands like The Gap and Target. For years, the lawyer has worked with stylist Meredith Koop to pull her ensembles together.

If you’re into the mesh heel trend but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these lower-priced options below.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Zesty Pump, $160.

To Buy: Schutz Kone Slingback Pump, $180.

To Buy: INC Coletta Slingback Pump, $31.

