Michelle Obama Celebrates Her Birthday With a Double Rainbow and Waterproof Sneakers

It’s Michelle Obama’s birthday today.

The former first lady is now 56 year old and celebrating with a powerful, introspective message. She shared a photo of herself alongside friends on a hike in front of a picturesque scene of roaring hills and a double rainbow.

For her athleisure-chic ensemble, the “Becoming” author chose a long gray tank, black cropped leggings and a pair of sneakers by the On brand. The waterproof Cloudventure sneakers feature a black outsole, coral accents, Missiongrip outsole for maximum traction and Zero Gravity Cloud cushioning for shock and impact absorption.

In her caption, she wrote: “With the girls off at college, this birthday brings with it a new perspective — a fresh breath —along my journey. I’m looking forward to devoting some quality time to my friends and to myself — and of course, to that husband of mine, too.”

On Cloudventure waterproof sneakers. CREDIT: Comfort One Shoes

Her husband, former president Barack Obama, also shared a sweet moment on his wife’s special day with a series of photos of the duo in a photo booth.

He captioned his celebratory post: “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

Michelle may be known for her impressive work in the White House, but she also is recognized for her iconic style. The mom-of-two has embraced and elevated American designers and high-low fashion.

Click through the gallery to see more of Michelle Obama’s best fashion moments.

Want more?

Michelle Obama’s 2019 Style Was Pretty Incredible

Michelle Obama Does a Monochrome Look With Penny Loafers in Malaysia

Michelle Obama Wears Rose Gold Espadrilles With Butterfly Accents in Vietnam