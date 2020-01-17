Michelle Obama Celebrates Her Birthday With a Double Rainbow and Waterproof Sneakers

It’s Michelle Obama’s birthday today.
The former first lady is now 56 year old and celebrating with a powerful, introspective message. She shared a photo of herself alongside friends on a hike in front of a picturesque scene of roaring hills and a double rainbow.
For her athleisure-chic ensemble, the “Becoming” author chose a long gray tank, black cropped leggings and a pair of sneakers by the On brand. The waterproof Cloudventure sneakers feature a black outsole, coral accents, Missiongrip outsole for maximum traction and Zero Gravity Cloud cushioning for shock and impact absorption.
In her caption, she wrote: “With the girls off at college, this birthday brings with it a new perspective — a fresh breath —along my journey. I’m looking forward to devoting some quality time to my friends and to myself — and of course, to that husband of mine, too.”
Her husband, former president Barack Obama, also shared a sweet moment on his wife’s special day with a series of photos of the duo in a photo booth.
He captioned his celebratory post: “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”
Michelle may be known for her impressive work in the White House, but she also is recognized for her iconic style. The mom-of-two has embraced and elevated American designers and high-low fashion.
