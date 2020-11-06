Michael B. Jordan Channels Michael Jordan In Buzzy Union LA Air Jordans

Michael B. Jordan supported another famous star with a similar name for an evening outing in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Black Panther” star joined friends for dinner out in Beverly Hills, Calif., and kept things easygoing in a classic white tee over black slouchy jeans; he held tight to a plaid and denim jacket to stay cozy with a protective face mask to tout.

Michael B. Jordan out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Creed” actor sported a set of sneakers from an athlete who shares his name: Michael Jordan. The basketball legend’s namesake line of footwear in partnership with Nike has earned itself a reputation as one of the best brands for buzzy sneakers and must-have collaborations.

Michael B. Jordan’s particular pair from last night came in the form of its Union Los Angeles collaboration. The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High debuted in November 2018 and features mixed leather panels combining red, black and white colorways with hits of yellow and blue accents. Originally retailing for $190, the pair now resells for upwards of $1,300 to $3,000 at resale site StockX.com.

Michael B. Jordan out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Michael B. Jordan’s buzzy sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Union LA x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

While he may share his name with the famous athlete, Michael B. Jordan has earned an impressive reputation of his own. From his memorable roles to his sleek red carpet looks, the actor remains on top of the celebrity style scene and can be found on the front row during Fashion Month for hit brands. He also serves as a brand ambassador for Coach and recently appeared in the campaign for its Jean-Michel Basquiat collection alongside Jennifer Lopez and more stars.

