Michael B. Jordan Reveals Coach’s New CitySole Sneakers

Michael B. Jordan was shot at Hudson Yard's The Edge, which opens to the public next month.

FN can exclusively reveal that actor Michael B. Jordan stars in Coach’s CitySole sneaker campaign, which will be unveiled today. In the ads, the actor and Coach ambassador wears the CitySole Colorblock Court style in Blue Mist Grey. The collection also launches today.

“Sneakers are a wardrobe staple for me,” said Jordan. “As someone who grew up around New York and is constantly on the go, Coach CitySole’s blend of fashion and comfort is the right balance for an everyday sneaker-wearer like me.”

Jennifer Lopez, who was named Coach’s newest face last November, also stars in the campaign.

Jordan has been working with Coach for more than a year. He was revealed as the first face of the global menswear collection in September 2018. Last fall, the Coach x Michael B. Jordan footwear, apparel and accessories collection debuted. The brand has been putting more energy into its men’s collection — and Jordan has helped the brand boost its appeal.

Last September, Jordan brought a group of high school students from Essex County Newark Tech High School’s fashion to the Coach spring ’20 runway show at The Highline.

CitySoles marks Coach’s most ambitious footwear project in years. The new CitySole sneakers will be sold starting at Coach.com, in 700 of the brand’s stores globally, at 175 Macy’s location as well as in special pop-ups at Foot Locker Times Square and Bloomingdale’s 59th Street.

Last month, Jordan and Lopez debuted Coach’s spring ’20 campaign.

Check back later for more on Coach’s CitySole shoe collection launch.