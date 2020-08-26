Meryl Streep Gives the Thong Sandal Trend a Mom-Chic Twist in Jeans & a Boho Blouse

Meryl Streep is the latest of a series of stars who are trading their summer heels for classic sandals.

The “Little Women” actress stepped out to walk her dog in Santa Monica, Calif., yesterday wearing a laid-back, mom-chic look. Streep opted for a boho-inspired red and white tie-front blouse, tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans with a rolled hem. She protected herself in a beige face mask with a matching hat and purse.

Meryl Streep ventures out to walk her dog in Santa Monica, Calif., Aug. 25. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer look at Meryl Streep’s black sandals. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

On her feet, the Academy Award-winning actress decided on a pair of all-black thong-toe sandals. The classic flip flop design included thin straps and a plush footbed, perfect for warm-weather looks.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. It also continues a return of relaxed apparel and fashion taking over the industry as stay-at-home style becomes the new normal. This season, you can find the silhouette on everyone from Halle Berry to Kylie Jenner and Bradley Cooper.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Works Up a Sweat in a Sports Bra, Spandex Shorts & New Balances The Nike Air Force 1 'Swoosh Pack' in Sail Dropped in 2018 but People Are Still Clamoring for a Pair Kate Bosworth Pops in a $12 Tie-Dye Minidress & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Meryl Streep ventures out to walk her dog in Santa Monica, Calif., Aug. 25. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer look at Meryl Streep’s black sandals. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Though thong-toe sandals are growing in popularity this year, Streep has been ahead of the curve, wearing the silhouette for seasons before everyone else hopped on the train. Last summer, the actress sported a studded version of her black flip flops when headed out in New York; she teamed the pair with a dress shirt, black slacks and a similar hat to her style yesterday.

Meryl Streep steps out in New York in thong sandals, July 30, 2019. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

When it comes to style Meryl Streep knows a thing or two about chic footwear. For red carpet affairs, the star opts for sleek peep-toe pumps, a more comfortable yet chic twist on a pointed toe pump that still allows the toes to splay and breathe. Her go-to brands for elevated heels include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Mercedes Castillo amongst other top labels.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Meryl Streep’s best shoe styles over the years.