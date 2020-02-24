Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Wears a Jumpsuit Inspired by Indian Textiles From the Early 20th Century

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
Melania Trump paid homage to old-school Indian craftsmanship with her ensemble as she and President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmendabad, India on Monday for a two-day state visit.

The first lady sported a white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre crafted in a crème crêpe. At the waist, Trump sported a sash made from vintage green silk with gold metallic thread. The designer cut the cash using early 20th century Indian textile documents, giving it a vintage feel.

melania trump, white jumpsuit, herve pierre , white heels, Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10565448k)A handout photo made available by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) upon their arrival in Ahmedabad, India, 24 February 2020. US President Trump is on a two-day state visit to India, and will visit the three Indian cities of Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra and is scheduled to have the bilateral talks with top India leadership. during his talks, Trmp is expected to dicuss intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation.US President Donald J. Trump visits India, Ahmedabad - 24 Feb 2020
President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive in India on Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump, white heels, india, state visit, celebrity style, first lady
A close-up shot of the first lady’s white heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the Slovenian American went with a pair of white pumps with a pointed toe. It’s uncertain what brand’s footwear she was clad in, but Trump often chooses either Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps or Christian Louboutin’s So Kate.

Meanwhile, the president wore a black suit with almond-toe black shoes. He accessorized with a yellow necktie. The Trumps are expected to visit three Indian cities during their two days in the country: Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra. President Trump will engage in bilateral talks with Indian leadership while there.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal, in Agra, IndiaNamaste Trump, Agra, India - 24 Feb 2020
Donald Trump and Melania Trump pose at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

On Sunday, the president and first lady were photographed exiting the White House. For her flight to India, FLOTUS sported a black coat over a turtleneck and checked pants from Rachel Roy. For footwear, she selected Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier flats.

flotus, melania trump, checked pants, black coat, turtleneck, roger vivier shoes, US First Lady Melania Trump waits on the South Lawn as President Donald Trump finishes answering questions from the press as they depart the White House for a trip to India, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2020. Trump is reciprocating for a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US last year.US President Trump departs White House for India, Washington, USA - 23 Feb 2020
Melania Trump on the White House lawn in Roger Vivier flats as she waits to leave for India on Feb. 23.
CREDIT: MIKE THEILER/Shutterstock

If you’re into Trump’s white heel look but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below, all priced under $150.

DSW, Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pump, $90.

Steve Madden, white pumps

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $95.

Sam Edelman Hazel

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. 

