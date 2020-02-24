Melania Trump Wears a Jumpsuit Inspired by Indian Textiles From the Early 20th Century

Melania Trump paid homage to old-school Indian craftsmanship with her ensemble as she and President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmendabad, India on Monday for a two-day state visit.

The first lady sported a white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre crafted in a crème crêpe. At the waist, Trump sported a sash made from vintage green silk with gold metallic thread. The designer cut the cash using early 20th century Indian textile documents, giving it a vintage feel.

President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive in India on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of the first lady’s white heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the Slovenian American went with a pair of white pumps with a pointed toe. It’s uncertain what brand’s footwear she was clad in, but Trump often chooses either Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps or Christian Louboutin’s So Kate.

Meanwhile, the president wore a black suit with almond-toe black shoes. He accessorized with a yellow necktie. The Trumps are expected to visit three Indian cities during their two days in the country: Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra. President Trump will engage in bilateral talks with Indian leadership while there.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump pose at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

On Sunday, the president and first lady were photographed exiting the White House. For her flight to India, FLOTUS sported a black coat over a turtleneck and checked pants from Rachel Roy. For footwear, she selected Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier flats.

Melania Trump on the White House lawn in Roger Vivier flats as she waits to leave for India on Feb. 23. CREDIT: MIKE THEILER/Shutterstock

