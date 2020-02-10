Melania Trump Wears a $4,000 Gucci Coat & Her Signature Stilettos at Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon

Melania Trump made the case for winter whites today at the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon, held at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The first lady suited up for the occasion in an ecru wool-crepe coat from Gucci’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The coat has a notched collar, four zippered pockets on the front and a tonal interlocking “GG” logo belt. Net-a-Porter.com has the coat in stock for just under $4,000.

Melania Trump in a Gucci coat at the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the White House on Feb. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the president’s wife wore a pair of blush pumps. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel with a pointed toe and low-cut topline. While it’s uncertain what brand Trump selected today, she often wears one of two pointed pumps: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB.

This was the second appearance for Trump within just a couple days. On Sunday night, the former model attended the Governors’ Ball at the White House. She wore a black Carolina Herrera gown with a sparkling collar; the floor-length hem hid her footwear.

Melania Trump at the White House for the Governors’ Ball on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apart from her go-to pumps, the first lady has also been spotted in styles from Roger Vivier, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham. Additionally, during her husband’s term she has chosen more affordable footwear from the likes of Zara, Adidas and Timberland.

