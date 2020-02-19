Melania Trump Wears a Sleek White Dress to a Women of Distinction Luncheon in Palm Beach

Melania Trump went for understated elegance with her ensemble today, Feb. 19, as she was honored at the Women of Distinction Luncheon at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach, Fla.

The first lady, 49, wore a white sleeveless midi dress with a high neck and subtle black trim.

Melania Trump speaks at the Women of Distinction Luncheon in Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 19. CREDIT: Lynne Sladky/Shutterstock

Trump’s shoes were not visible in images from the event, but there’s a good chance she was clad in one of two styles: Manolo Blahnik’s BB or Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. Both silhouettes are classic pointed-toe pumps with slim stiletto heels and low-cut vamps. They also retail in a similar price range, with the BB starting at around $625 and the So Kate selling for about $695.

Melania Trump in a Gucci dress and Louboutin heels in Florida on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The So Kate was Trump’s choice for her most recent appearance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16. She teamed a white colorway of the heels with a textured Dior sundress.

Melania Trump wears a Dior dress, an Alaia belt and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2020 Daytona 500 on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Manolo and Louboutin are the Slovenian American’s go-to shoe brands, but she’s unsurprisingly been spotted in styles from other labels before, among them Roger Vivier, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi. More casual footwear choices of Trump’s include Adidas Stan Smiths, Converse Chuck Taylors and Timberland workboots.

Barron Trump wears New Balance and Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi in March 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With respect to apparel, FLOTUS typically chooses items from designer brands, among them Max Mara, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana.

To see more of the first lady’s shoe style, flip through the gallery.

