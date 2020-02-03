Melania Trump Wears Patriotic Colors & Her Favorite Stilettos at Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl Party

Melania Trump wore American flag colors at the Trump family’s Super Bowl party, held tonight at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The first lady looked chic in a knee-skimming dress with elbow-length sleeves. The dress was done in patriotic hues, with a white base that featured navy and dark red stripes below the bust and at the trim of the sleeves.

Melania and Donald Trump at their Super Bowl party at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump opted for textured leather pumps that appeared to be a dark red colorway. A frequent wearer of stilettos, FLOTUS can typically be spotted in one of two pointed-toe pump styles: the Manolo Blahnik BB and the Christian Louboutin So Kate. It’s unclear whether she sported one of her go-to pairs for this evening’s festivities or decided to mix things up.

Meanwhile, the president stuck with his typical uniform: a dark suit, shining black shoes and a white button-down shirt. He accessorized with a red necktie and an American flag pin.

Aside from Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, the first lady has also been spotted in luxe shoe styles from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and Gianvito Rossi. More affordable choices of the Slovenian American’s include Adidas Superstar sneakers, Timberland workboots and Zara snake-print loafers.

Donald and Melania Trump celebrate Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

