Melania Trump Channels Kate Middleton in a Polka Dot Dress by Designer Debuting at PFW This Month

American first lady Melania Trump hosted a ‘Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections’ roundtable at the White House on Thursday to discuss drug addiction and recovery.

Melania Trump wore a polka dot dress by Gabriela Hearst. The elegant silk shirtdress style is a signature of the designer and retailed for $1990.

Melania Trump wears a polka dot dress by Gabriela Hearst. CREDIT: AP News

It might be said that Melania Trump was also channeling Kate Middleton in her choice of attire. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar frock by British designer Emilia Wickstead in July when she took part in a BBC television show about education.

Uruguay based designer Gabriela Hearst usually shows her collections at New York Fashion Week, however, for spring ’21 she is switching fashion capitals to make her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Hearst who started her label in fall 2015 is known for her long-held commitment to sustainability. From the first outing in New York in February 2017 she has eschewed plastics and her collections have featured repurposed materials and deadstock fabrics from the outset.

When it comes to footwear, Trump often wears Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps — both styles are set on soaring stiletto heels.

Ahead, shop stylish, more affordable takes on black heels inspired by Melania Trump’s shoe pick.

