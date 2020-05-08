Melania Trump Celebrates VE Day in a Double-Breasted Coat Dress + Black Heels

Donald and Melania Trump ventured out to the National Mall today in Washington, D.C., for a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Also known as VE Day, the occasion marks the day that Germany formally surrendered to the Allies in World War II.

For the ceremony, Melania layered up in a black knee-length dress under a double-breasted gray striped midi-length coat.

Donald and Melania Trump attend a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, May 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Melania Trump’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She echoed the color of her dress with her classic black pointed-toe, flat vamp pumps. The over 4-inch stiletto heels resemble Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot; the silhouette is one of the former model’s favorite footwear styles with a similar black patent colorway retailing for $665 at Bergdorf Goodman.

At the ceremony, the president and first lady also spoke with veterans while maintaining a social distance.

Donald and Melania Trump with WWII veterans at a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, May 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Melania Trump’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier today, Melania celebrated the second anniversary of her Be Best initiative by joining a Zoom video call with a first-grade class. For the call, Trump tucked a bright red button-down blouse into a navy knee-length pencil skirt; she balanced the bold color of her top with matching $695 Louboutin footwear.

In addition to her BB pumps, Melania tends to go for another sleek style: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps with their signature red sole and towering height. Her dress collection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

Click through the gallery to see more ways Melania Trump styles her Manolo Blahnik heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.