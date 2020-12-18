Melania Trump Teams a Tuxedo With Classic Pumps for 2020 Christmas Portrait

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump unveiled their official 2020 Christmas portrait on the Grand staircase of the White House today.

Taken on Dec. 10, the first lady took to Instagram this afternoon to reveal the festive image alongside her husband. Together, the first couple opted for formal wear in their own takes on classic tuxedos. Melania’s look, in particular, featured high-rise black trousers with a coordinating cummerbund, blazer and white collared blouse.

As for footwear, the former model elevated her 5-feet-11-inches frame in sleek black stiletto pumps. The design bears resemblance to Melania’s go-to silhouette from Christian Louboutin. The So Kate pumps come set atop a 5-inch heel and feature a retail price of $725 at Net-a-Porter.

Related Melania Trump Wears Turquoise Suede Coat and Snakeskin Pumps for Visit to Children's National Hospital Melania Trump Tops a Peacoat & Cigarette Pants With Statement Pumps at Toys for Tots Drive Melania Trump Styles Red Leather Double Breasted Coat With Zebra Print Pumps for Political Rally in Georgia

Earlier in the week, Melania made another festive outing as she read Christmas stories at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. The first lady opted for a holiday-ready green suede wrap coat for the event, layered over a black shift dress with snakeskin matching pumps.

Watch on FN

When it comes to heels, Melania oftentimes prefers styles from two prominent brands in particular: Christian Louboutin, of course, and Manolo Blahnik. In addition to Louboutin’s signature So Kate heels, the first lady favors the towering Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot.

When she isn’t in heels, Melania Trump herself has also been spotted in flatter styles like her pair from Roger Vivier as well as shorter heels from Dior. Her designer-filled selection of apparel as well includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

Give your holiday style a classic twist in these black pumps like Melania Trump.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Alanna Pumps, $50 (was $125).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $55 (was $109).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Flax Pumps, $57 (was $69).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Melania Trump’s statement footwear moments over the years.