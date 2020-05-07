Melania Trump Gives Her Dior Suit a Casual Twist With a T-Shirt for National Day of Prayer

Melania Trump offered up her words of support on today’s National Day of Prayer in a video message shared across her social media channels.

The first lady slipped on a smooth cream blazer with a silky lapel trim along with matching bottoms but offset its dressier feel by layering a white T-shirt underneath. The suit resembles a Christian Dior design that Trump wore for her husband’s January 2018 State of the Union address.

Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address, Jan. 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though her shoes could not be seen in the video, Trump tends to go for two sleek styles when it comes to formal footwear: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate heels and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot. Her dress collection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

During the pandemic, the first lady has taken to social media to stay in touch with the country, sharing videos, tweets and updates from the capital as her schedule hasn’t allowed for many public appearances. She last stepped out on April 22 for Earth Day in an on-theme green wrap dress and zigzag pumps.

