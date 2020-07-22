Melania Trump Makes Vertical Stripes Look Stylish for Summer During FEMA Meeting

Melania Trump made vertical stripes look stylish yesterday as she held a conference call with FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor and the Youth Preparedness Council.

The first lady, 50, was chic in a collared white button-down with gray stripes and pockets at the breasts. Her footwear was not visible in a waist-up shot shared to her Instagram page.

“Today I joined @FEMA_Pete & the Youth Preparedness Council to learn about the innovative ways they are engaging their communities on disaster preparedness. Thank you @FEMA for empowering these young leaders & ensuring they have the tools they need to stay safe. #YouthPrep #BeBest,” Trump wrote on Instagram.

Due to the pandemic, Trump has pared back her schedule of public appearances in recent months. Prior to the FEMA call, her most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 15, as she visited the Engine Company 9 fire station in Washington, D.C. That day, Trump sported a blue Rachel Roy shirt dress, worth $139, teamed with $700 flats from Roger Vivier.

“Today I met w/ @dcfireandems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure & safe,” she captioned an Instagram post from the visit.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Trump tends to favor pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto heel. The Slovenian American is a particular fan of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB. In addition, she has attended events clad in heeled shoes from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Victoria Beckham and Christian Dior. From time to time, the first lady has opted for more affordable styles, such as Zara snake-print loafers, Converse Chuck Taylors and Adidas Stan Smiths. With respect to apparel, she often can be spotted in designer duds from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Prada and Michael Kors.

