Happy 50th Birthday, Melania Trump: Her Statement-Making High Heels as First Lady

As a former model, it’s no surprise that Melania Trump has a love for fashion — and she’s brought a stylish shoe wardrobe with her to the White House.

So, to celebrate of Trump’s 50th birthday today, FN is taking a look back at some of her most memorable statement heels.

The first lady typically chooses one of two soaring silhouettes: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both styles are classic pointed-toe pumps set on stiletto heels, and Trump owns each in a number of eye-catching colorways and fabrications.

For instance, she’s stepped out in the So Kate “Cinestripes” colorway on multiple occasions. The sold-out style features black-and-white stripes with graffiti-esque graphic pops of color.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin ’s So Kate “Cinestripes” heels on the White House lawn on June 7, 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Another standout So Kate favorite of Trump’s is the “Mosaique Floral.” Set on a white patent leather backdrop, the colorway features Impressionist-like florals, with a slightly blurry look upon closer inspection.

Melania Trump wearing floral Louboutin heels in the Rose Garden, May 2, 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Trump also matches her heels to changing temperatures and holiday celebrations. For example, on Valentine’s Day in 2019, she visited a children’s hospital clad in pastel pink Manolo Blahnik heels to match her coat.

Melania Trump greats a child at a hospital on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019, sporting a pink Cedric Charlier coat and matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

And for a December 2018 appearance just ahead of Christmas, the first lady broke out candy cane-striped BB pumps that fit in with the festive mood of the holiday season.

Melania Trump wears candy cane-striped Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, December 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While the Christian Louboutin So Kate and Manolo Blahnik BB are her go-tos, one of Trump’s memorable shoe looks from 2017 included soaring pumps from Dolce & Gabbana, one of her longtime favorite apparel brands. She teamed the embellished Bellucci heels with a sparkling dress while at the G7 Summit in Italy.

First lady Melania Trump wears a silver Dolce & Gabbana mesh mirror dress with the Italian house’s Bellucci pumps at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy, May 2017. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Trump’s wardrobe unsurprisingly also encompasses more brands’ heels, from labels such as Roger Vivier and Christian Dior. She also owns some more accessibly priced styles, including Adidas Stan Smith sneakers and Zara snake-print flats.

Click through the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s statement-making heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.