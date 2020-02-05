Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Goes for Understated Elegance in an All-Black Outfit at SOTU Address

By Charlie Carballo
State of the Union, Washington, USA – 04 Feb 2020
Melania Trump received a standing ovation tonight when she arrived on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Our stylish first lady embraced understated elegance for the eagerly anticipated event. The former model wore head-to-toe black, opting for a blazer and pencil skirt with pointy pumps on a soaring stiletto heel.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, . At center is Rush LinbaughState of the Union, Washington, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Melania Trump (R) receives a round of applause at the 2020 State of the Union address.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The shoe silhouette is a favorite of the first lady. She is often seen in several fabrications and colors of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate styles.

President Trump expressed his gratitude for her Be Best program, an initiative to stop bullying and eradicate drug abuse. He also called on Melania to present radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Other Trump women were present for the SOTU address, including his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, as well as his son Eric Trump’s wife, Lara. Ivanka, his eldest daughter and advisor, had on a sleeveless black dress with a red collar and matching pumps. Meanwhile Tiffany had on a blue dress with heels by Aruna Seth and Lara wore a camel-colored suit with pointy pumps.

US First Lady Melania Trump places the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh (L) as US President Donald J. Trump announces the awarding of the medal as he delivers his State of the Union address during a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 04 February 2020. President Trump delivers his address as his impeachment trial is coming to an end with a final vote on the 2 articles of impeachment scheduled for 05 February.US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union address, Washington, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Melania Trump places the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh during the 2020 State of the Union address.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Female lawmakers also made a statement through their clothing, using their outfits to draw attention to the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote in the U.S. White is a shade heavily associated with women’s suffrage: In demonstrations and parades in the early 20th century, activists would wear white dresses in hopes of getting their photos printed in the newspapers.

First Lady Melania Trump (C, bottom), her guests and members of the Trump family, arrive in the First Lady's box at the House chamber to attend US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 04 February 2020.US President Donald J. Trump State of the Union address in DC, Washington, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Melania Trump (bottom) receives a round of applause during the 2020 State of the Union address. Tiffany Trump (R) wears a blue dress with Aruna Seth heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

