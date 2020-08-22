×
Melania Trump Sports Signature Sky-High Stilettos With A Somber All-Black Ensemble For Trump Brother’s Memorial

By Elisa Lewittes
United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695440_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Melania Trump joined husband Donald Trump for a memorial service Friday at the White House following the death of the president’s younger brother, Robert Trump. For the event in Washington D.C., the First Lady outfitted herself in a timeless all-black outfit, complete with her trademark high-heel stiletto pumps.

United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695440_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC
CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
Trump paired her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 heels with a tailored and streamlined short-sleeve black dress with a midi hemline, a belted waistline and a cape-effect top.

United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk down the steps after pallbearers carred the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, August 21, 2020. Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695440_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up of the shoes.
CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
The First Lady’s pump feature a black leather construction, a 5-inch stiletto heel, pointed toe, and the brand’s signature red sole. The pumps retail for $725 and are available to purchase on Netaporter.com. She has been seen wearing this iconic shoe on several occasions, including a Hannukah reception at the same venue – serving as a more uplifting memory at this historic location.

So-Kate-Pumps-
CREDIT: Net A Porter

More recently, Trump wore these pumps and styled them with a geometric-printed black and white midi dress for a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools” event at the White House alongside her husband and the Vice President of The United States, Mike Pence.

Along with this classic luxury shoe, the Manolo Blahnik BB pumps is among one of the First Lady’s most beloved footwear choices. In July, she wore them with her Loro Piana navy silk jumpsuit for a White House meeting. Trump also was seen wearing the brand’s Irene pumps in a neutral dual-toned colorway while stepping off of Air Force 1 following a family trip to New Jersey. She paired the shoes with a safari-inspired trench dress and coordinating Hérmes Birkin Bag. A similar pair from the designer retails for $925 and can be found on manoloblahnik.com.

To take a cue from the First Lady’s classic footwear collection, and shop these similar styles below.

