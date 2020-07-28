Melania Trump Goes Sleeveless in a Tweed Dress at Foster Care System Roundtable

Melania Trump met with interns from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s (CCAI) Foster Youth Intern Group yesterday to discuss ideas on how to improve the foster care system.

Held through a virtual roundtable, the first lady shared footage from the event on her Instagram page; the Slovenian native led the discussion from the head of the table. She opted for gray tweed sleeveless dress for the event, seated alongside Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson as well as other administration officials.

Though her shoes could not be seen in the images, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, as well as Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

Last week, at a White House meeting, the first lady re-wore a jumpsuit that she debuted on a trip to Japan in 2019. The former model opted for a navy silk jumpsuit by Loro Pian with contrast white piping across the cuffs, legs and lapels; the design initially retailed for $3,500 but has since sold out. Trump styled the jumpsuit with a narrow white belt and her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a matching colorway.

Melania Trump arrives for a briefing at the White House, July 23. CREDIT: AP

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: AP

Beyond designer footwear, Melania’s dress collection isn’t lacking in major labels either. It includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

