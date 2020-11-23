Melania Trump Unveils Rose Garden Sculpture in a Printed Skirt & Square-Toe Flats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump unveiled the newest piece of art in the Rose Garden at the White House over the weekend.

The first lady took to Instagram to share the news and to give a first look at the installment of Isamu Noguchi’s Floor Frame sculpture. For the unveiling, Melania tucked a black scoop-neck top into a maxi-length black and white printed skirt, cinched together with a leather belt.

“We unveiled Isamu Noguchi’s Floor Frame sculpture in the Rose Garden @WhiteHouse yesterday. The art piece is humble in scale, complements the authority of the Oval Office, & represents the important contributions of Asian American artists,” read the caption of the first lady’s post.

As for footwear, the former model traded out her typical heeled styles for a flatter option courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Roger Viver. Melania modeled the brand’s Belle Vivier Graphic flats, a white, square-toe style with a ballet flat-inspired silhouette and a contrasting black trim. Set atop a mini block base, the patent leather pair comes with an $895 price tag at Net-a-Porter.

Watch on FN

Roger Viver Belle Vivier Graphic flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

As for Melania Trump, the first lady oftentimes prefers styles from two prominent brands in particular: Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. The first lady favors towering heels like Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot. She has also been spotted in flatter styles like her pair from Roger Vivier as well as shorter heels from Dior. Her designer-filled selection of apparel as well includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

For more square-toe flats inspired by Melania Trump’s look, try out these next pairs for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: Neous Phinia Flats, $336 (was $490); Ssense.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cos

To Buy: Cos Square-Toe Flats, $150; CosStores.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Ayede Gina Flats, $230; Net-a-Porter.com.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Melania Trump’s statement footwear moments throughout the years.