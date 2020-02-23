Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Surprises in Buckled Flats With Retro French Flair for Flight to India

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
Melania Trump loves her stilettos, but she opted for walkable flats instead today as she and President Donald Trump departed the White House for a trip to India.

The first lady, 49, looked stylish in a black-and-white ensemble, wearing a black turtleneck with a pair of straight-leg white and black checked trousers. She layered a black coat over the look to combat the Washington, D.C. chill.

flotus, melania trump, checked pants, black coat, turtleneck, roger vivier shoes, US First Lady Melania Trump waits on the South Lawn as President Donald Trump finishes answering questions from the press as they depart the White House for a trip to India, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2020. Trump is reciprocating for a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US last year.US President Trump departs White House for India, Washington, USA - 23 Feb 2020
Melania Trump on the White House lawn in Roger Vivier flats as she waits to leave for India on Feb. 23.
CREDIT: MIKE THEILER/Shutterstock

Trump is a major fan of soaring stilettos — she particularly loves Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps — but she chose shoes that added less than an inch of height today. The Slovenian American picked Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier flats, which became hugely popular in the ’60s after the French actress Catherine Deneuve wore then in the movie “Belle de Jour” (1967).

Melania Trump, white flats, roger vivier shoes, white house, checked pants, black coat, celebrity style, flotus
Melania Trump departs the White House en route to India on Feb. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump, white flats, roger vivier shoes, washington dc, celebrity style, shoe detail
A closer look at Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes have an old-school feel courtesy of a buckle accent and a square toe, a vintage feature that’s become popular again today. Made from smooth cream leather in Italy, the shoes have a white upper with contrasting black patent accents. They retail for just under $900 and are available to shop now from Net-a-Porter.com.

Roger Vivier buckled pumps

Buy: Roger Vivier Belle Vivier Flats $895
Buy it

Although Trump typically goes for styles from Manolo and Louboutin, this isn’t the first time she’s opted for shoes from Vivier. The president’s wife chose a pair of shiny black buckled pumps from the label in June 2019 at an event in Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. She repeated the shoes during a September 2019 visit to the New York Stock Exchange.

roger vivier, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sit next to World War II veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, . World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landingsD-Day Anniversary, Colleville-sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
CREDIT: David Vincent/Shutterstock
Melania Trump, Prada dress, Roger vivier shoes, black pumps, New York stock exchange, September 2019, nyse, president stacey Cunningham
Melania Trump in Roger Vivier heels with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE on Sept. 23, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Belle Vivier flats come at a designer price point, we’ve rounded up some options below to help you get the first lady’s look without breaking the bank.

Melissa, white flats, buckle

To Buy: Melissa Pointy III Jelly Flat, $85.

Bruglia Ballet Flat

To Buy: Bruglia Ballet Flats, $120.

DSW, ballet flat

To Buy: Dr Scholl’s Frankie Flat, $45.

Melania Trump Jets Off to Mar-a-Lago in Wavy Louboutins & a Red Trench Coat

