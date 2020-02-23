Melania Trump Surprises in Buckled Flats With Retro French Flair for Flight to India

Melania Trump loves her stilettos, but she opted for walkable flats instead today as she and President Donald Trump departed the White House for a trip to India.

The first lady, 49, looked stylish in a black-and-white ensemble, wearing a black turtleneck with a pair of straight-leg white and black checked trousers. She layered a black coat over the look to combat the Washington, D.C. chill.

Melania Trump on the White House lawn in Roger Vivier flats as she waits to leave for India on Feb. 23. CREDIT: MIKE THEILER/Shutterstock

Trump is a major fan of soaring stilettos — she particularly loves Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps — but she chose shoes that added less than an inch of height today. The Slovenian American picked Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier flats, which became hugely popular in the ’60s after the French actress Catherine Deneuve wore then in the movie “Belle de Jour” (1967).

Melania Trump departs the White House en route to India on Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes have an old-school feel courtesy of a buckle accent and a square toe, a vintage feature that’s become popular again today. Made from smooth cream leather in Italy, the shoes have a white upper with contrasting black patent accents. They retail for just under $900 and are available to shop now from Net-a-Porter.com.

Although Trump typically goes for styles from Manolo and Louboutin, this isn’t the first time she’s opted for shoes from Vivier. The president’s wife chose a pair of shiny black buckled pumps from the label in June 2019 at an event in Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. She repeated the shoes during a September 2019 visit to the New York Stock Exchange.

Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: David Vincent/Shutterstock

Melania Trump in Roger Vivier heels with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE on Sept. 23, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Belle Vivier flats come at a designer price point, we’ve rounded up some options below to help you get the first lady’s look without breaking the bank.

