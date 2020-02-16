Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Jets Off to Mar-a-Lago in Wavy Louboutins & a Red Trench Coat

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
December 2019
November 2019
Melania Trump subtly took fashion cues from the ’70s with her latest ensemble.

The first lady jetted off from the White House in Washington, D.C. to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday wearing a chic outfit complete with pumps inspired by the groovy decade. Trump wore a cherry red faux leather trench coat from Les Reveries. The slim-cut coat has a timeless silhouette but gets a modern flair courtesy of its fun fabrication and color; it is available to buy from Net-a-Porter.com for $690.

flotus, melania trump, red leather trench coat, les reveries, christian louboutin agneska pumps, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, to spend the weekend in his Mar-a-Lago.US President Donald Trump departs the White House, Washington DC, USA - 14 Feb 2020
Melania Trump leaves the White House for Mar-a-Lago in a red Les Reveries trench coat and Christian Louboutin Agneska pumps on Feb. 14.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump, christian louboutin, agneska, celebrity style, white house, flotus
A closer look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump sported Louboutin’s Agneska pumps, which the label describes as “sensual, steeped in 1970s allure.” The shoes feature wavy detail at the topline, with a flared 3.25-inch heel and an almond toe. The Agneska can be purchased at Nordstrom.com for $695.

christian louboutin, agneska pumps, melania trump shoes

Buy: Christian Louboutin Agneska $695
After arriving in Palm Beach, Trump swapped her trench coat for a more warm-weather appropriate look, choosing a sleeveless wool dress from Novis. The color-blocked black, white, red and pink frock retailed for around $280 but has sold out. For shoes, the former model selected her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in a ballet pink colorway. The classic pointed-toe shoes boast a slim stiletto heel and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole; a pair in the same pink hue as Trump’s is available from Net-a-Porter.com for $725.

flotus, melania trump, novis dress, christian louboutin pumps, stilettos, pink heels, Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, walks on the tarmac after stepping off Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, FlaTrump, West Palm Beach, USA - 14 Feb 2020
Melania Trump wears a Novis dress with Louboutin heels in Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 14.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

To see more of Melania Trump’s best shoe style, click through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

