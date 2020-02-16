Melania Trump Jets Off to Mar-a-Lago in Wavy Louboutins & a Red Trench Coat

Melania Trump subtly took fashion cues from the ’70s with her latest ensemble.

The first lady jetted off from the White House in Washington, D.C. to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday wearing a chic outfit complete with pumps inspired by the groovy decade. Trump wore a cherry red faux leather trench coat from Les Reveries. The slim-cut coat has a timeless silhouette but gets a modern flair courtesy of its fun fabrication and color; it is available to buy from Net-a-Porter.com for $690.

Melania Trump leaves the White House for Mar-a-Lago in a red Les Reveries trench coat and Christian Louboutin Agneska pumps on Feb. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump sported Louboutin’s Agneska pumps, which the label describes as “sensual, steeped in 1970s allure.” The shoes feature wavy detail at the topline, with a flared 3.25-inch heel and an almond toe. The Agneska can be purchased at Nordstrom.com for $695.

After arriving in Palm Beach, Trump swapped her trench coat for a more warm-weather appropriate look, choosing a sleeveless wool dress from Novis. The color-blocked black, white, red and pink frock retailed for around $280 but has sold out. For shoes, the former model selected her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in a ballet pink colorway. The classic pointed-toe shoes boast a slim stiletto heel and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole; a pair in the same pink hue as Trump’s is available from Net-a-Porter.com for $725.

Melania Trump wears a Novis dress with Louboutin heels in Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 14. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

To see more of Melania Trump’s best shoe style, click through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Melania Trump Greets Ecuador’s President in a Python-Print Skirt That Matches Her Pumps

Melania Trump Looks Elegant in a Black Gown With Glistening Trim at the Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump Wears a $4,000 Gucci Coat & Her Signature Stilettos at the Governors’ Spouses Luncheon