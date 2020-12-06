×
Melania Trump Styles Red Leather Double Breasted Coat With Zebra Print Pumps for Political Rally in Georgia

By Robyn Merrett
First Lady Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband President Donald Trump Saturday night at a political rally in Georgia to encourage support for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the state’s Senate runoff elections in January.

For the occasion, Melania Trump looked ready for business in a statement-making red double breasted leather coat. Melania wore the coat, which featured a lapel collar, buttoned up atop a sleek long sleeve black dress that stopped just below her knees.

The first lady finalized the look with a pair of zebra-print pumps, adding a vibrant flare. Melania’s pointed toe pumps featured a red heel, allowing the shoe to complement her coat. Melania is certainly a fan of the pattern as she wore a similar shoe when giving U.S. Army Ranger Sergeant Major Thomas Payne the Medal of Honor in September. She also wore her go-to striped Manolo Blahnik BB pumps when she went to the American International School and an all-women’s business services center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia back in 2017.

United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 after attending a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 05 Dec 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 after attending a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719501_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump return to the White House on Dec. 5, after attending a political rally in Georgia.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 to attend a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 05 Dec 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 to attend a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719438_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump on Dec. 5.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 to attend a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 05 Dec 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC December 5, 2020 to attend a political rally in Georgia. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719438_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Melania Trump’s pumps.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
As for President Trump, for the Georgia rally, he opted for a traditional navy blue suit, which he paired with a red tie and white button up shirt. He stayed warm in a matching wool coat.

In addition to the zebra pumps, Melania is also a fan of red coats. In February, the former model jetted off to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., wearing a cherry faux leather trench coat from Les Reveries. The coat is currently available to buy from Net-a-Porter.com for $690. That day, Melania styled the red coat with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s Agneska pumps. The shoes feature a curved detail at the topline with a flared 3.25-inch heel and a rounded toe. The Agneska can be purchased at Nordstrom.com for $695.

In 2019, Melania showcased her love for red outerwear again when she arrived in London in a smart belted coat, which she layered over a black dress.

Shop zebra-print pumps like Melania Trump with these picks below.

Nine West Tatiana Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $70 

 

Jessica Simpson Zebra Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Rinah 2 Pump, $71

Sam Edelman Animal Print Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Deana Animal-Print Pumps, $140

Click through the gallery to take a look at all the times Melania Trump has worn statement-making pumps

