Melania Trump Pairs a Red Blazer to Cigarette Pants + Fiery Pumps in the Oval Office

Melania Trump went for a statement look yesterday evening for an Oval Office meeting for the forecast, overview and risks for the 2020 hurricane season.

The first lady joined President Donald Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

She sat right next to her husband’s desk in the office, dressing for business in a red blazer worn over a similarly shaded blouse and gray cigarette pants.

She balanced the standout shade of her top and jacket by matching them to her footwear. Her bright red pumps included a pointed-toe finish with a tall stiletto heel. The former model oftentimes favors towering footwear from Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin in particular, though she has been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

The first lady recently chose a similar look to celebrate the second anniversary of her Be Best initiative by joining a Zoom video call with a first-grade class on May 7. Her pointed-toe pumps, with red patent uppers, resembled Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette, one of her go-to shoes for formal occasions. The 4.75-inch glossy heels retail for $695 at Saks.com.

Beyond designer footwear, Melania’s dress collection isn’t lacking in major labels either; it includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

