Melania Trump Looks Chic in a $2,000 Ralph Lauren Dress to Discuss Health and Safety Procedures

Melania Trump is continuing to advise Americans on appropriate procedures to follow to ensure health and safety amid the current pandemic.

The 50-year-old first lady posted a video to Instagram today offering guidelines to the public. In the clip, she advised people to refrain from hugging and shaking hands, and to sanitize hands after coming in from outdoors.

In the video, Trump sports a black dress from Ralph Lauren Collection. The wool midi dress features three-quarters sleeves and a midi hemline; button detailing on the shoulder adds an element of interest. While the dress was initially priced at about $2,000, it is in stock on Neimanmarcus.com for roughly half off, with a price tag just $975.

Although Trump’s footwear was not visible in the video, she has two favorite shoe styles for public appearances: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both designer silhouettes are pointed-toe pumps set on soaring stiletto heels. Additionally, the first lady has chosen more affordable footwear from the likes of Zara, Adidas and Timberland during her time in the White House.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has made few public appearances since most of the United States went into lockdown in mid-March. Her most recent outing came on April 22, when she and President Donald Trump planted a tree for Earth Day. FLOTUS looked chic for the occasion in an army green wrap dress, which she paired with zig-zag patterned pumps. While it’s uncertain what brand the shoes came from, they looked similar to the Manolos she frequently sports.

Melania and Donald Trump participate in a ceremony to plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House, April 22. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

