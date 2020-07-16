Melania Trump Goes High-Low in a $140 Shirt Dress & $700 Flats for Visit to DC Fire Station

Melania Trump opted for a casual-chic look on Wednesday as she visited the Engine Company 9 fire station in Washington, D.C.

The first lady was clad in a $139 shirt dress from Rachel Roy, a designer whose wares she has often reached for during her time in the White House.

While the dress came at a relatively accessible price point, Trump opted for high-end shoes to complete her look. She went with Roger Vivier’s Gommetine leather ballet flats, which are made from glossy leather with a pointed toe and the label’s signature buckle at the toe box. The style retails for just under $700.

Roger Vivier Gommetine flats. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Today I met w/ @dcfireandems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure & safe,” Trump captioned an Instagram post sharing photos from the visit.

Although Trump has not been spotted in the exact shoes she wore yesterday before, this isn’t the first time she’s stepped out wearing Roger Vivier’s footwear. While departing for a trip to India in February, the former model opted for Belle Vivier flats with black trim, which she teamed with a black turtleneck and black-and-white checked pants. She completed her look with a long all-black coat.

Melania Trump on the White House lawn in Roger Vivier flats as she waits to leave for India on Feb. 23. CREDIT: MIKE THEILER/Shutterstock

Trump also went with Vivier’s flats during an October 2019 trip to South Carolina alongside second lady Karen Pence. On that occasion, she selected a brown suede pair, which she teamed with an olive green trench dress.

Melania Trump wears a green trench dress with brown Roger Vivier flats in South Carolina, Oct. 30, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While she has chosen flats from Roger Vivier before, Trump tends to opt for high heels over flat shoes. The Slovenian American is a particular fan of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB. In addition, she has attended events clad in heeled shoes from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Victoria Beckham and Christian Dior. Trump has also from time to time gone with more affordable styles, such as Zara snake-print loafers, Converse Chuck Taylors and Adidas Stan Smiths.

