Melania Trump Greets Ecuador’s President in a Python-Print Skirt That Matches Her Pumps

It may only be February, but Melania Trump wore a springlike color palette at the White House today to welcome the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno.

The first lady, 49, wore a long-sleeve white blouse, a python-print pencil skirt and a green coat. The skirt appeared to be fabricated of leather and featured multiple pastel hues, including baby blue, lilac and ballet pink.

Melania Trump at the White House on Feb. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at the first lady’s pink heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pink hue on Trump’s skirt was matched by her shoes, a pair of dusty rose pumps that appeared to be fabricated from velvet. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline. The pumps looked as though they might be Manolo Blahnik’s BB, one of Trump’s go-tos. The BB is available for purchase on Nordstrom.com, where the price starts at $625.

The first lady and President Donald Trump posed for photos outside the White House with Moreno and his first lady, Rocío González Navas. Both men wore dark suits. Navas wore a fringed red and black outfit with chevron stripes under a blazer. For shoes, she chose a pair of black pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

(L-R): Lenin Moreno, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Rocío González Navas at the White House on Feb. 12. CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are Trump’s two most-worn shoe brands. She has also been spotted in styles from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and Adidas.

