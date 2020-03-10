Melania Trump’s Snakeskin Pumps Add Texture to Her Business Casual Outfit at National PTA Conference

Melania Trump spoke to parents and legislators alike today in Alexandria, Va., at the 2020 National PTA Legislative Conference.

The first lady chose a business casual look in a plaid blazer cinched with a brown leather belt and flared khaki trousers.

Melania Trump at the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Va. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump at the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Va. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the former model slipped on pointed-toe snakeskin embossed pumps on a thin stiletto heel. When it comes to shoes, Trump is a fan of heeled styles, particularly Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French midcentury style icon Brigitte Bardot, and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette.

The National PTA Legislative Conference brings together Parent Teacher Association representatives and leaders from across the United States. The theme of this year’s event is: PTA Takes Action for Kids. Trump was invited to discuss her Be Best initiative, which focuses on children’s well-being, online safety and opioid abuse prevention.

The first lady spoke about Be Best-related issues at the Department of Justice at its National Opioid Summit in Washington, D.C., on March 6. For this event, she recycled a custom Hervé Pierre dress with classic black pumps.

Melania Trump at the Justice Department’s National Opioid Summit in Washington, D.C., March 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To get in on the growing embossed footwear trend like the first lady, we brought you a few styles to help you elevate your shoe style.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $99–$119.

To Buy: Cole Haan Gemma Pumps, $95.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Zala Pumps, $96–$105 was $160–$175.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

