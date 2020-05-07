Melania Trump Breaks Out Colorful Snakeskin Louboutins + Safari Dress for National Day of Prayer Service

Melania Trump joined her husband President Donald Trump this afternoon for a National Day of Prayer service at the White House.

The first lady stepped out holding hands with the president as they headed out to speak at a podium overlooking the Rose Garden. Melania chose a sleeveless khaki-shaded collared dress with a button-up front, oversize pockets and a cinched waist.

Donald and Melania Trump at the National Day of Prayer Service at the White House, May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Melania Trump’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

She spiced up the look with trendy python patterned colorful pumps from Christian Louboutin. The So Kate silhouette includes a low vamp with a pointed toe and tall stiletto heel. She previously chose the style for the 2018 Shamrock Bowl presentation at the White House, teaming them with a leopard-print cocktail dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Melania Trump wearing python pumps and a Brandon Maxwell dress, March 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Earlier today, the former model addressed the public in honor of National Day of Prayer in a video message shared across her social media channels. The first lady donned a Christian Dior cream blazer with a silky lapel trim and with matching bottoms and layered in a white T-shirt for the video.

In addition to her So Kate heels, Melania tends to go for another sleek style: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot. Her dress collection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

