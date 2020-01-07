Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Greets the Prime Minister of Greece in a Plaid Look With Black Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
Melania Trump looked stylish today as she and President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, at the White House.

Trump wore a long-sleeved, collared black-and-white plaid jumpsuit, which she belted at the waist. The jumpsuit appeared to be fabricated from bouclé.

melania trump, plaid jumpsuit, black boots, stilettos, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis stop on the Colonnade as they arrive at the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 07 Jan 2020
Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

On her feet, the first lady wore pointed-toe black boots set on a slim stiletto heel. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis suited up for their meeting, choosing navy suits and black dress shoes. Grabowski-Mitsotakis wore a brown jumpsuit under a dark coat, with pointed-toe brown heels completing her look.

melania trump, plaid jumpsuit, celebrity style, black boots, white house, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis as they arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 07 Jan 2020
(L-R): Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The White House’s Twitter account shared a video from the meeting, with the caption: “President @realDonaldTrump spoke to the press at the top of his meeting with Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece—a nation that has made a tremendous economic comeback!”

When it comes to shoes, Trump loves stilettos, particularly two styles of pointed-toe pumps: Manolo Blahnik’s BB and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. The first lady has been spotted in boots in recent years from brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Victoria Beckham and Louboutin. She has also occasionally worn more accessibly priced footwear, including the Adidas Superstar, the Adidas Stan Smith and Timberland work boots.

Click through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s best shoe style of 2019.

