Melania Trump Elevates Her Festive Flannel With Her Go-To Black Pumps On Christmas Eve

To celebrate Santa’s impending arrival, the First Lady chose a festive ensemble styled with one of her go-to pairs of designer shoes.

Melania Trump wore a red plaid button-down blouse with a classic collar, pocket front design, and pearl button detailing down the middle and on the edges of the cuffs. She coordinated it with a bright red pencil skirt in a midi-length. Melania teamed this holiday-hued outfit with a pair of tall black suede pumps.

Here’s a closer look at the Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

They appear to be the Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Pumps in the black suede colorway – one of Trump’s go-to footwear choices. These designer heels feature suede uppers with a leather lining, padded insoles, and a towering 4.15-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $665 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

On Dec. 8, Trump wore this signature Manolo Blahnik stiletto in a multi-colored checkered colorway while meeting with local children for a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C. For this holiday event, she paired the shoes with a navy peacoat, layered with a white turtleneck, and cream trousers.

Watch on FN

The former model is known for her timeless, polished aesthetic and signature classic pump selections from various luxury labels, often in neutral colorways. Aside from the Manolo Blahnik BB style, the Christan Louboutin So Kate Pump is another one of the First Lady’s most frequently worn silhouettes. She recently teamed these iconic red-soled shoes from the French brand with a black and white tuxedo for the official 2020 Christmas portrait alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, on the Grand staircase at the White House.

Embrace this sophisticated shoe style with these similar classic pumps below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps,$130.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Wendy Pumps, $63.

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $70.

Click through this gallery to see more of the First Lady’s statement-making pumps.